Hospital worker skipped work for 15 years but earned Rs 4 crore as salary

There are people in every country who are careless about their works. Some do not show up for work on time, while others skip the work and show some fake documents to get the payment. A similar scam was caught in Italy recently. But the man in this story has not come to work for 15 years. At the same time, he received a salary of Rs 5 crore during these 15 years. According to the police, the hospital worker continued to receive a monthly salary, totaling a whopping €538,000 (Rs 4.85 crore).

Salvatore Sasumas was nicknamed the ‘king of absentees’ by the Italian media. He last worked at Puglitz CACCO Hospital in Catanzaro in 2005. Sasumas, 67, has been charged with official misconduct, forgery, and robbery. The police gathered their evidence from attendance and salary records as well as witness statements from colleagues. In 2005, the man is alleged to have made threats against the hospital director to stop her from filing a disciplinary report over his absenteeism.