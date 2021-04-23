India plans to import oxygen tankers from Singapore, UAE

With states flagging scarcity of medical oxygen amid a surge in COVID-19 infections, the government is in talks for the import of high-capacity oxygen-carrying tankers from Singapore and the United Arab Emirates and directed states to revive closed oxygen plants for revive its production.

The move came after Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the coronavirus situation in the country on Friday, a home ministry statement said.

In separate letters, the Centre asked all states to prepare a list of oxygen producers in their respective jurisdiction and directed them to ensure uninterrupted supply and transport of oxygen in the places where there is a demand.