Russia: President Vladimir Putin announces 10-day ‘non-working’ period in May to prevent virus surge

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has declared a 10-day ‘non-working’ period to restrain the widespread coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Witnessing a surge in the coronavirus cases, Putin supported the proposal for the ‘non-working’ period which will start next month and is supposed to break the chain of rising cases of the deadly virus.

“If you think that it’s necessary, let’s do it. Today I’ll sign the relevant decree,” Putin said in a televised meeting where a recommendation for the same was presented to him from the head of Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova.

The decision has come a day after Putin declared Russia is aiming for herd immunity against the coronavirus by the autumn and addressed the medical experts for the vaccine rollout.

“Vaccination is now of paramount importance… to allow herd immunity to develop in the fall,” he said during his annual state of the nation address.

“Our scientists have made a real breakthrough. Now Russia has three reliable vaccines against the coronavirus,” he added.