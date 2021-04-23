The”100 million food package” Ramadan campaign met the target in 10 DAYS !!!

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates declared at the commencement of Ramadan that the 100 million food package (100 million miles) drive had approached its target within 10 days, officials told. 185,000 people bestowed 100 million dirhams for the drive. Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment, which is initiating the drive, said the campaign had attained its goal within 10 days but would remain until the conclusion of Ramadan and that food parcels would be delivered to more regions.

As part of the drive, food parcels will be distributed to 20 nations in West Asia, Africa, Asia, Europe, and South America. To this point, 100 million dirhams will be proposed from charities, individuals, and companies inside and outside the UAE to develop and give similar food parcels. It has been received 11 million dirhams online and 40 million dirhams through direct bank transfers. Organizers Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment and Darul Bir Society distributed 20 million food parcels. Malayalee businessman MA Yousufali had delivered 10 lakh dirhams.

The food parcels are principally given to receivers in Sudan, Lebanon, Jordan, Syria, Sierra Leone, Ghana, Pakistan, Egypt, Palestine, Bangladesh, Tanzania, and Angola. The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment Project is being executed in collaboration with 12 food banks in the region, the UN World Food Program, and charitable organizations in the beneficiary nations.