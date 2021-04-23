‘This is on you’: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi slams union government

Former AICC president and Congress MP from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi has once again criticized the union government over Covid-19 deaths in the country. The Congress leader said that the shortage of oxygen and lack of ICU beds are causing deaths in the country and the union government is responsible for this.

“Corona can cause a fall in oxygen level but it’s Oxygen Shortage & lack of ICU beds which is causing many deaths. GOI, this is on you,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

“I am quarantined at home and I continue to see tragic stories being reported from across the country. India has not just been hit by the coronavirus crisis but has been battered by the anti-people policies of the government. The country doesn’t need hollow speeches and useless festivals…. India is in dire need of a solution,” said Rahul Gandhi on Thursday.