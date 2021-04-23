Union gov accuses Arvind Kejriwal for descending to new low and playing politics

Central government sources on Friday said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal used his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the COVID-19 situation as a platform to ”play politics over a serious issue and evade responsibility.”

“Kejriwal has descended to a new low. For the first time, private conversations of PM’s meeting with the CMs were televised. His entire speech was not meant for any solution but for playing politics and evade responsibility” the govt sources said.

During the meeting, the Delhi CM raised an alarm that a “big tragedy” may happen due to oxygen shortage in hospitals during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chief Minister’s office later put out a statement: “Today, the Chief Minister’s address was shared live because there has never been any instruction, written or verbal, from the central government that the said interaction could not be shared live. There have been multiple occasions of similar interactions where matters of public importance which had no confidential information were shared live. However, if any inconvenience was caused we highly regret that.”