Covid-19 vaccine: Employees of Apple gets coronavirus shots at workplace

On Friday, Apple Inc announced that it is going to start a program to help employees get voluntary COVID-19 vaccinations at the iPhone maker’s offices.

An Apple spokeswoman told that the company is working with drugstore chain Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc as its vendor and will open a website for its workers to sign up for appointments.

Apple is one of the first large Silicon Valley companies to launch a program to help workers get vaccinated.

Earlier this month, Deutsche Bank AG became the first big bank in New York to say it would offer employees COVID-19 vaccinations at its offices.

In the previous month, Amazon started onsite vaccinations for front-line employees, starting in Missouri, Nevada and Kansas.