India to commemorate the 12th National Panchayati Raj Day virtually.

Owing to unprecedented situation that emerged due to second wave of COVID-19 pandemic in the country, it has been decided to commemorate the National Panchayati Raj Day virtually on 24th April, 2021 (Saturday). Normally, National Panchayati Raj Day is commemorated as a grand event on a big scale and on many occasions, Prime Minister has graced the occasion. This year, it was proposed to organize a national event at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

24th April, 1993 marks a defining moment in the history of decentralization of power to the grassroots, with the institutionalization of Panchayati Raj, through the Constitution (73rd Amendment) Act, 1992 which came into force with effect from that day. Ministry of Panchayati Raj commemorates 24th April of every year as the National Panchayati Raj Day.This occasion provides an opportunity for direct dialogue with Panchayat representatives from all over the country as well as recognizing their achievements to empower and motivate them further.

This year, despite constraints and limitations, there are many outstanding performers among Panchayats all over the country. Prime Minister will click the button to transfer the award money (as Grants-in-Aid) ranging from Rs.5 lakh to Rs.50 lakh and the amount will be directly transferred to the bank account of the Panchayats concerned in real time. This is being done for the first time.

National Panchayat Awards 2021 are conferred under various categories namely, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Panchayat Sashaktikaran Puraskar, Nanaji Deshmukh Rashtriya Gaurav Gram Sabha Puraskar , Gram Panchayat Development Plan Award, Child-friendly Gram Panchayat Award and e-Panchayat Puraskar .

National Panchayat Awards have become a medium for creating awareness and sharing of knowledge across the country about the achievements of Panchayats, thus, raising the level of commitment of all stakeholders and benefiting the nation as a result. Empowered Panchayati Raj Institutions of our country will not only support in building a strong Indian nation, but also be able to set a unique example for other countries due to their epoch-making role in this world’s largest democracy.

The pilot phase of the Scheme was implemented during 2020–2021 in States of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh and few border villages of Punjab & Rajasthan. Prime Minister will dedicate the Scheme of SVAMITVA “Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas” to the entire nation on 24th April 2021. The Honorable Prime Minister will also launch distribution of e-property cards to 4.09 lakh property owners on this occasion.