‘ It is Tsunami. Will hang anyone blocking oxygen supply’: High Court

The Delhi High Court has warned that those who block the supply of oxygen will be hanged. The High Court also asked the union government to confirm the exact date about the oxygen supply to Delhi. The High Court observed this while considering a plea submitted by Maharaja Agrasen Hospital regarding oxygen shortage. A Bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli has raised the criticism

“Other aspect is, it was in papers. According to IIT, Delhi, peak will come in mid-May… it’s a tsunami. How are we trying to build the capacity.. How are we preparing as on date to deal with mid May…What are the projections. We know this disease has low mortality…some will eventually die. What is not good that where people who could be saved, we are losing those. It is our responsibility to see that those who can be saved are brought back from death,” the Court demanded.

The court told the Delhi government to give it one instance of who was obstructing the oxygen supply and said “we will hang that man”. “We will not spare anyone,” the bench added.