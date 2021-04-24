NV Ramana takes oath as New Chief Justice Of India

Justice NV Ramana took oath as the 48th Chief Justice Of India this morning. President Ram Nath Kovind administered him the oath at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi in a small ceremony due to Covid restrictions.

In the farewell to Justice SA Bobde, who retired as the Chief Justice yesterday, Justice Ramana said, “We are going through testing times as we battle the Covid wave. Lawyers, judges and court staff are all affected due to the virus. Some hard measures may be necessary to break the chain of transmission. We can defeat the pandemic together with dedication.”

Another challenge Justice NV Ramana faces is filling up six vacancies in the top court. During Justice SA Bobde’s tenure, not a single judge has been appointed to the top court.

Born in an agricultural family in Andhra Pradesh’s Krishna district on August 27, 1957, Justice Ramana, 63, will be the country’s top judge for a year and four months till August 26, 2022. He is the second Chief Justice of India from Andhra Pradesh; Justice K Subba Rao was the ninth Chief Justice of India from 1966-67.