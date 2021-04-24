People vaccinated with Chinese vaccine must stay in hotel quarantine for 10 days

The Irish government has issued a new quarantine rule in the country. As per the new rule, people and passengers vaccinated with the Chinese vaccine -Sinopharm- must undergo a hotel quarantine for 10 days. Also passengers who had received Russian Sputnik V vaccine will also have to undergo a hotel quarantine for 10 days. This new rule was announced as both Sinopharm and Sputnik V vaccines have not been approved by the European Medicines Agency.

But passengers who has received two doses of the AstraZeneca, Janssen, Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech would be allowed to quarantine at home for a minimum of 10 days.

Also, all passengers intending to receive exemption from hotel quarantine must produce a negative PCR test no more than 72 hours before their arrival in Ireland.