People vaccinated with Chinese vaccine must stay in hotel quarantine for 10 days

The Irish government has issued a new quarantine rule in the country. As per the new rule, people and passengers vaccinated with the Chinese vaccine -Sinopharm- must undergo a hotel quarantine for 10 days.  Also passengers who had received Russian Sputnik V vaccine will also have to undergo a hotel quarantine for 10 days.  This new rule was announced as both  Sinopharm and  Sputnik V vaccines have not been approved by the European Medicines Agency.

But passengers  who has received two doses of the AstraZeneca, Janssen, Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech would be allowed to quarantine at home for a minimum of 10 days.

Also, all passengers intending to receive exemption from hotel quarantine must produce a negative PCR test no more than 72 hours before their arrival in Ireland.

 

 

