Qualified for Tokyo Olympics Vishnu Saravanan and Nethra Kumanan ,”A great learning process”.

Olympics bound sailors Nethra Kumanan and Vishnu Saravanan would be taking part in the upcoming Tokyo Games without much expectations, treating it as just a learning exercise.In a historic first, four Indian sailors Saravanan (Laser Standard), Kumanan (Laser Radial) and Vishnu Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar (49er Skiff) made the Olympics cut during the Asian Qualifiers in Oman earlier this month. It’s also the first time that India will compete in three sailing events in the Olympics.

Buoyed by training stints in Europe, young Indian’s sailors though say 2024 Paris will be the real deal.Nethra Kumanan and Vishnu Saravanan drew curious glances from sailors in Europe when they had first gone there for training. It would be important for them to remain cool like former national cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni when they compete in the upcoming Tokyo Games,Saravanan conveyed and will be happy to finish in the top 50 per cent also, no pressure because they are young and have room to learn more.

The Indian sailors had a training camp, funded to the tune of Rs 1.29 crore by the Sports Ministry, in Oman for 15 days before the Olympics qualifying event.For the Olympic cycle beginning 2017, the Ministry has extended funding to the sailors through the Yachting Association of India. A sum of Rs 12.11 crore was given as part of the Annual Competition and Training Calendar (ACTC).

Both had no answers that if europe may not have the best of sea and weather conditions for sailing throughout the year but it is still a hotbed for the sport. The two young Indian sailors knew there was no better place to learn the craft. Kumanan was off to Gran Canaria, Spain, and trained under two-time Olympian Tamas Eszes for almost two years. Saravanan went to Malta and honed his skills at the Sail Coach Academy under Alexandr Denisiuc.