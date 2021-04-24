State government orders to cinema halls, places of worship and bars from April 26

A state government has ordered to shut the cinema halls, places of worship and bars from April 26. Tamil Nadu state government has announced this decision. As per the new order, all cinema halls, places of worship, malls, recreation clubs, auditoriums, big format shops, shopping complexes, bars and salons must be closed from April 26.

“Wedding ceremonies to be performed with a maximum of 50 people, 25 people allowed in funerals. Except for Puducherry all other state passengers and travellers should apply for e-pass through the government portal, they will be allowed if cleared,” said the circular issued by the government.

Also Read: District administration orders to close shops by 6 pm

The state government also banned all sporting activities, except those related to international and national level events. The state government also capped the number of people to attended in functions. Not more than 50 people may assemble for marriages and for funeral the upper limit is 25. Night curfew (10 pm-4 am), and Sunday lockdown imposed will continue.