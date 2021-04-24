UAE issues new update on India flight suspension

UAE has issued a new update on the suspension of flights from India. The General Authority of Civil Aviation and the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) has announced the new update.

The authorities clarified that entry from India will be suspended for all incoming flights on national and foreign carriers, as well as those carrying transit passengers. This includes the entry of travellers who were in India in the last 14 days prior to coming to the UAE. Only transit flights coming to the UAE and heading onward to India are exempted.

Also Read: Gulf country suspends all commercial flights from India

Flights between the two countries will continue to operate allowing the transportation of passengers from the UAE to India. Only UAE citizens, diplomatic missions appointed by the two countries, official delegations, those on businessmen-chartered flights, and those holding golden residency are exempted from the entry ban. But they had to follow the safety guidelines issued by the UAE authorities.