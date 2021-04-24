US President Joe Biden recognizes killing Armenians as genocide

US President Joe Biden recognized the killing of Armenians as a genocide. During his presidential campaign Biden has promised this. Joe Biden on Saturday has formally recognized killing of more than 1 million Armenian as a genocide. Biden’s announcement coincided with Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day. Till now US administration has not recognized the killing of Armenians as a genocide as it will anger Turkey.

“Each year on this day, we remember the lives of all those who died in the Ottoman-era Armenian genocide and recommit ourselves to preventing such an atrocity from ever again occurring. The American people honor all those Armenians who perished in the genocide,” Biden said.

“Over the decades Armenian immigrants have enriched the United States in countless ways, but they have never forgotten the tragic history that brought so many of their ancestors to our shores. We honor their story. We see that pain. We affirm the history. We do this not to cast blame but to ensure that what happened is never repeated”, added the US President.

Thus the US is now part of a group of 30 countries that have recognized the Armenian genocide, according to the Armenian National Institute.

The Armenian genocide occurred during the twilight of the Ottoman Empire, which allied itself with Germany during World War I. Turkish leaders became suspicious of the empire’s Armenian Christian minority and began a years-long persecution on April 24, 1915. Some estimate that 1.5 million were killed.