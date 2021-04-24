Want to have a glowing skin… Try this natural face srub and pack…

Many people are likely to have dark spots and discolouration of the skin. A common area where dark spots are more likely to appear is often around the mouth, which can be very much darker than other parts of the face. This area appears darker than the rest because the melanin content is higher in some parts of the face. Natural remedies have been used for decades to lighten skin discolouration. Today we will prepare a scrub and face pack which will help you to deal with these troublesome spots.

Face Scrub

Ingredients:

> a teaspoon peanut powder

> a teaspoon yogurt

>half a teaspoon of rose water

How to prepare:

1. Mix all the ingredients well in a bowl and combine until you get a smooth paste.

2. Then, apply a double layer of this mixture to the skin and let it dry for about 8-10 minutes.

3. When it is almost dry, wet your hands and then use the pack as a scrub.

4. Gently scrub this mixture in circular motions. It works as an excellent exfoliating technique to get rid of dark, muddy layer of skin. This is a popular scrub that you can make yourself before the products available in the market come into the picture.

5. Rinse with cold water and repeat doing this twice a week.

After the scrub, now it’s time for a face pack.

Face pack:

Ingredients

> A teaspoon of sandalwood powder/rice powder

> a teaspoon of cold milk

> 2-3 saffron fibres

> a pinch of turmeric

> a vitamin E pill

How to prepare it:

1. Mix all the ingredients in a bowl, add oil from a vitamin E pill and mix well.

2. After that, apply a double layer of the pack on your face and neck and leave on for 10 minutes to dry.

3. Once dry, rinse gently with cold water.

4. Moisturize your face thoroughly and use sunscreen to prevent further discolouration.