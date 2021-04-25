Lockdown to be extended for a week in Delhi

DELHI: The Delhi government likely to extend the lockdown in Delhi by at least one more week, senior government officials said on Saturday.

A senior official said, “An order to extend the lockdown will be issued on Sunday by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA). The decision has been taken owing to the sudden spurt in Covid-19 cases and the high positivity rate which has led to a large number of hospital admissions and an oxygen crisis. In such a situation, if the lockdown is lifted, there could be a serious law and order situation”.

Residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) and traders’ associations on Saturday demanded an extension of the restrictions, quoting the high number of daily cases being reported in the Capital.

On April 19, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a six-day lockdown that is supposed to be in force in Delhi till 5am on April 26 (Monday). This is now likely to be extended by another week, officials said.