India asks Twitter to take down tweets critical of its COVID-19 handling

The Indian government asked social media platform Twitter (TWTR.N) to take down dozens of tweets, including some by local lawmakers, that were critical of India’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

The government made an emergency order to censor the tweets, Twitter disclosed on Lumen database, a Harvard University project. Post which Twitter has withheld some of the tweets after the request by the Indian government, a company spokeswoman said.

In the government’s legal request, dated April 23 and disclosed on Lumen, 21 tweets were mentioned. Among them were tweets from a lawmaker named Revnath Reddy, a minister in the state of West Bengal named Moloy Ghatak and a filmmaker named Avinash Das.