Arjun Kapoor-Rakul Preet Singh track is the perfect mood-lifter,Punjabi Vibes.

The trailer of Sardar Ka Grandson has got everyone excited, but the makers today release the first song from this family entertainer. The dance number, starring leads Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh is titled Jee Ni Karda and is sure to get your foot tapping with its classic Punjabi style baraat. It will definitely make its way to the top songs for any shaad.

Sung by Jass Manak, Nikhita Gandhi and Manak-E, penned down and composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Jee Ni Karda is a dynamic track with lively beats. The energy and mood of the song are rightly captured by both, Arjun and Rakul with their ‘baaraati dance’ choreographed by Kruti Mahesh. While the trailer piqued the attention of the audience with its quirky storyline, this song is sure to get audiences to groove to the fresh beats.

In the trailer, seen Neena who wants her grandson to take her to her ancestral home which is in Lahore. Arjun, who is playing the role of her grandson, will try everything to get a visa but all in vain. He was denied permission to take her to Lahore. So, then he decides to move her ancestral home to Amritsar. Sardar Ka Grandson is produced by Emmay Entertainment, John Abraham Entertainment, and T-Series.