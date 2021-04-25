Bollywood actress Fatima Sana Shaikh opens up on surviving a toxic relationship

The popular Bollywood actress Fatima Sana Shaikh recently opened up about her past and disclosed that she has been in a toxic relationship. She is currently basking on the success of her release ‘Ajeeb Daastaans’, which premiered on Netflix. She portrayed the role of Lipakshi, a dissatisfied wife in a marriage arranged for political profit. Fatima wonderfully performed the role of Lipakshi without any flaws. In a recent interview, when the actress was speaking about her roles in ‘Ajeeb Daastaans’ and’ Ludo’ she spilled the beans about her private life.

“I’ve also been in toxic relationships. It is very difficult to say, ‘haan hum ye kar lenge, wo kar lenge (I will do this, I will do that).’ When you are in it, it’s very difficult so I understand a lot of women go through that, especially when you’re not working and you’re financially dependent on your husband, it gets very difficult to get out of a bad marriage,” Fatima said. Fatima became popular among Bollywood through her role in ‘Dangal’. Earlier this month, she tested positive for Covid-19. The actress had confirmed it on Instagram. She also shared her bond with Anil Kapoor who had packed home-cooked food and sent it across to her. Sharing a photograph of the amazing ‘ghar ka khaana’ that Anil Kapoor sent, Fatima Sana Shaikh wrote, “You are the best. Thank you for sending this amazing Ghar ka khaana. The two stars were working for a movie together earlier this year.