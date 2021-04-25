Delhi lockdown to be extended by one week; Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: The lockdown announced in the national capital following the second wave of Covid has been extended for another week. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that the lockdown will continue till 5 pm next Monday. The lockdown comes as Delhi’s healthcare system is in turmoil amid an unprecedented surge in Covid cases.

“The lockdown was ending at 5 am tomorrow. The extension was necessary as cases are not going down. Everyone, including traders and common people, said that it should be extended. Over the past week, we saw that the positivity rate had reached 36-37%. We have not seen such high figures in Delhi before. Today, it has come down to 29% but that does not mean that the coronavirus is ending. We will have to wait and watch and fight it out,” he added.