Kashmir: Offline UG, PG university exams postponed

Offline exams of postgraduate (PG) and undergraduate (UG) final examinations of The Kashmir University is postponed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The university said that the new dates will be announced later and also added that the main campus will remain shut till April 28.

“It is notified for the information of all concerned that all the University Offline PG and UG Examinations scheduled till May 2nd 2021 are hereby postponed, in view of the prevailing circumstances. The fresh dates of postponed examinations will be notified later on,” an official statement said.

“The main campus shall continue to remain closed up to and including Wednesday, April 28, 2021,” it added.

Because of the second wave of coronavirus across the country, several state and central universities have already postponed exams for UG and PG students.

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) have postponed their entrance exams until further notice.