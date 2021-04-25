LSAT 2021 Law Entrance Exam Postponed to avoid Clash with CBSE.

The Law School Admission Council (LSAC) has preponed the LSAT—India June Entrance Exam 2021. The exam will now be held over multiple days and slots from Saturday, May 29.

LSAT Entrance Exam 2021 is being delayed to avoid its clash with the upcoming CBSE Board Exam 2021. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions imposed due to it, CBSE Board Exams 2021 along with exams for other state boards have been delayed significantly. CBSE 10th and 12th Exam 2021 are held in March and April, which will be held in May 2021 this year. To avoid clash of LSAT 2021 law entrance exam with CBSE Exams, the organizers have decided to defer the exam by nearly a month. Following the change in dates, now, LSAT 2021 entrance exam will be held on 14th June 2021.

To confirm the development, the LSAC has issued an official notification that confirms the delay or postponement of LSAT 2021 Law Entrance Exam. The notification reads “To ensure fairness for students who have registered for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 12 examinations in May, the Law School Admission Council (LSAC) has announced to reschedule the LSAT India 2021 in wake of the board exams being deferred.

CBSE is yet to decide the date for commencement of Class 12 board exam, and will not take any call till at least June 1.Earlier this year, LSAC scheduled in March to avoid a conflict with the Board exams because they believe it is an added burden for students to have to prepare for two exams at the same time.Because the exam is administered online and at home, the LSAT—India has more flexibility. Thus, can offer aspirants an option to concentrate on one exam that will enable them to demonstrate their true ability to top colleges without having to worry about other tests.