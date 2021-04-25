Missing Covid-19 patient found dead behind the hospital

A man named Dhirubhai Patel, 65, from Rangpur village in Vansda taluk was found dead on hospital premises who went missing a week ago. He tested positive for Covid-19 on April 8 and was admitted to Cottage Hospital at Vansda. He had a cough, cold, and fever when he got admitted. He was undergoing treatment and was showing fast recovery. Around 6 am on April 15, he went to the washroom after informing the nursing staff. Even after two hours later he did not return to his room, the staff of the hospital searched him on the hospital premises and also his house. After not finding a trace of him hospital authorities then filed a missing complaint with the Vansda police station.

On Thursday evening, staff found a body amid the bushes in the backyard of the hospital and informed the authorities. The deceased was identified as Dhirubhai Patel. His son Ashok Patel also identified the body.

The body was sent to Navsari Civil Hospital for postmortem by Vansda police. Sub-inspector VN Vaghela said, “The hospital has only the ground floor and the washroom is behind the building. His treatment was in progress and he was recovering. There were no injury marks on his body. We are waiting for the postmortem report.”