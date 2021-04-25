Nawazuddin Siddiqui blasts at celebs for posting vacation pics during COVID crisis

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has slammed celebrities who are vacationing and sharing pictures on their social media profiles when their fellow countrymen are suffering due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The actor said, “These entertainment celebrities posting vacation pictures at a time when the world is reeling under the worst recession. People don’t have food to eat and you are spending money like water. Have some shame.”

India is reeling under the second wave of coronavirus. In the 24 hour period from Friday 9 am to Saturday 9 am, the country recorded 3.46 lakh cases, which is the highest one-day number for any country. At the time of writing, 1.89 lakh have lost their lives to Covid-19 infection.