Over 50 patients in need of oxygen supply in Delhi

Hospital in Delhi named Pentamed, on Saturday reported the shortage of oxygen with 50 patients in need of immediate oxygen supply. The hospital manager Deepak Sethi, said, “I had sent 50 cylinders at a refilling center, not even one cylinder has been refilled. We will face a shortage of oxygen at night. At least 50 patients are under oxygen support and some are with ventilator support at our hospital. We have tried a lot but there is a huge rush. We request Delhi Government and Central government to help us,”.

The city now has 93,080 active cases. On Saturday, 24,103 new COVID-19 cases and 357 deaths has been reported. This is the third following day the state has seen the highest daily fatalities due to COVID-19. Meanwhile, the union health ministry informed on Saturday, the national COVID-19 fatality rate has decreased and currently stands at 1.14 per cent.

India’s total active cases has reached 25,52,940 and now it encompass 15.37 per cent of total positive cases in the country. In the last 24 hours, a net incline of 1,24,324 cases was recorded from the total active caseload.