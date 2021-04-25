RR camp not happy with Sanju Samson’s captaincy: Virender Sehwag

Rajasthan Royals broke their three-match losing streak with a six-wicket-win over Kolkata Knight Riders, but former India batsman Virender Sehwag feels there are still some lingering issues the franchise needs to address as quickly as possible. Sehwag offered his views on the captaincy of Sanju Samson, who is leading Rajasthan Royals for the first time in the IPL 2021, saying it is imperative for the skipper to be more proactive on the field.

While interacting with former Indian spinner Pragyan Ojha stated that he feels that Rajasthan Royals are 11 individuals on the field, rather than a team. Agreeing to this Virender Sehwag said, “Maybe other players in the RR camp aren’t happy with Samson being given the captaincy. If a player remains at peace with himself and is suddenly made captain, then even he takes time to settle down, know his players inside out. But when a bowler is getting hammered, the captain shouldn’t say anything. He should only go and comfort him. I have seen Rishabh Pant doing this. This way the captain instills confidence in the bowler. The same goes for the struggling batsmen too. Even the foreign players in the RR dugout don’t seem to communicate so much within, and they do not look like a team”