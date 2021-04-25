Russian Embassy taunts Lithuania Minister with ‘small dick’ energy jibe

The official Twitter account of the Russian Embassy in Belarus at the moment took a swipe at Lithuanian Foreign Affairs Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis with a penis jibe after he expressed his solidarity with Czechia and expelled two workers of the Embassy of Russia. The Russian Embassy’s tweet was in response to Landsbergis’ tweet by which he prolonged his assist to different east European international locations and introduced the expulsion of two Russian diplomats for his or her incompatible behavior.

Together with #Latvia and #Estonia #Lithuania decided to show solidarity with #Czechia and expel two employees of the Embassy of #Russia for their activities incompatible with their diplomatic status,” the Member of Parliament of Lithuania tweeted.

This didn’t go well down with the Russian Embassy in Belarus, which took to Twitter to make a nasty penis jibe in opposition to him. The netizens, nonetheless, are having a subject day after Russian Embassy’s insulting comment for the Lithuanian Foreign Affairs minister.

“#smalldickenergy being thrown around this Saturday morning,” mentioned one of many Twitter customers.

