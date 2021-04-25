Second wave of COVID-19: Italy imposes travel ban from India

Rome: Italy bans travelers from India. The move comes against the backdrop of escalating Covid spread in the country. Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza has announced on Twitter that he has signed an order banning foreign travelers from entering India for the past 14 days. Italian nationals with a Covid negative certificate can return to the country.

However, Roberto Speranza said that if they arrived in Italy, they would have to go to Quarantine. He also requested that those who have traveled to India during the last 14 days should be screened. Yesterday, Germany banned India’s travelers and placed it on the country’s high-risk list. Earlier, the United States, Britain, Kuwait, France, and Canada had announced travel bans on Indians.