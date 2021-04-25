Siddique Kappan’s wife alleges that he is chained to hospital bed, Kerala CM writes to Yogi

Journalist Siddique Kappan’s wife, Raihanth Kappan, has written a letter to the Chief Justice of India NV Ramana seeking his immediate intervention to release Kappan from Mathura Medical College as his “life is in extreme danger”.

In the letter, Mrs Kappan has alleged that for the past four days, Mr Kappan, who has tested positive for Covid-19, has been tied to a hospital bed and is not being able to take food or use the toilet.

Meanwhile Kerala Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan writes to UP cm Yogi Adityanath requesting him to provide better medical facility. Also, asked yogi to move Kappan to a better hospital facility.