A centenarian in Madhya Pradesh’s Betul on Saturday mentioned he had crushed again coronavirus an infection in the identical doughty method during which he took the British head on in his younger days as a freedom fighter.

Birdichand Gothi, who is 103 year old as per his Aadhaar card which states that he was born on November 2, 1917, had contracted the an infection on April 5 and recovered on Friday.

Amazing fact is he did not panic or rush to a hospital. With the same zeal with which he fought the British, he took the virus head on. He remained happy and positive, took a simple vegetarian diet and defeated COVID-19.He gave an advice to stay positive, smile, exercise and have a balanced diet, tricks to beat the an infection.He mentioned a Chhindwara based physician who helped him with medicines as a result of which he obtained recovered.

The physician mentioned Gothi examined constructive on April 5 and recovered on Friday.