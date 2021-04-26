Covid-19 Update: 352,991 new coronavirus cases reported in India

The second wave of coronavirus infection is increasing in India. The country has registered a record hike in the case of fresh cases. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has reported this.

352,991 new coronavirus cases along with 2,812 deaths and 219,272 recoveries were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. The coronavirus cases crossed 3 lakhs for the fifth day in a row. Half of the new cases were reported from five states including Maharashtra and Kerala.

The overall infection tally now stands at 1,73,13,163. The total recovery toll mounted to 1,43,04,382. The death toll now stands at 195,123. At present there are 28,13,658 active cases.

A total of 14,19,11,223 people have so far been vaccinated against Covid-19 in India. Till now 27,93,21,177 tests were conducted in the country. On Sunday, 14,02,367 tests were conducted.