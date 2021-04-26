Covid-19 Update: Google announces grant for India to fight Covid

International technology company, Google has extended support to India to fight the second wave of coronavirus infection. Google will provide a grant of Rs 135 Crore for India to fight the pandemic. This was announced by Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

“Devastated to see the worsening Covid crisis in India. Google & Googlers are providing Rs 135 Crore in funding to @GiveIndia, @UNICEF for medical supplies, orgs supporting high-risk communities, and grants to help spread critical information” tweeted Sundar Pichai.

This includes two grants from Google.org, Google’s philanthropic arm, totaling Rs 20 crore. The first is to non-profit organisation GiveIndia, which will provide cash assistance to families hit hardest by the crisis to help with their everyday expenses. The second grant will go to UNICEF, which will help in getting urgent medical supplies, including oxygen and testing equipment, to where it’s needed most in India.