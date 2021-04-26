Emirates Airlines announces special fares

Dubai based air carrier, Emirates Airlines has announced special fares for passengers. The special fares were announced for select destinations for the Eid Al Fitr holidays. The special offer is valid on bookings made from April 26 until May 1, 2021, for travel until September 30, 2021.

The economy class tickets to Cairo will be given at 1525 UAE dirham and business class tickets will be at Dh6,595. Economy tickets to Istanbul will cost Dh1,675. For Larnaca, an economy class ticket will cost Dh2,395. Tickets to Athens will cost Dh2,555. An economy class ticket to Seychelles will cost at least Dh3,475.