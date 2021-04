Fire at Gujarat hospital, Covid patients rescued. Read to know more…

On Sunday night, a fire broke out in the ICU of a private hospital in Surat, Gujarat, a total of 16 critical COVID-19 patients were rescued and shifted to safer places, officials said.

No casualty was reported due to the fire, they added.

A fire broke out in Ayush Hospital situated on the fifth floor of a multi-storey building on Station Road in Surat at around 11:40 pm Sunday, after which sixteen patients who were in the ICU were rescued and shifted to safer places with no casualty being reported in the incident, the officials said.

“There were sixteen patients in the ICU of the hospital located on the fifth floor of the building where the fire broke out. The fire department team rescued 11 patients, and the remaining five were shifted to safer places by the hospital staff before the fire team arrived,” said Basant Pareek, In-charge Chief Fire Officer of Surat Municipal Commission (SMC).

The cause of the fire broke out is either due to the short circuit or overloading in the air conditioner, he said.

Out of 11 patients rescued by the fire department personnel, five were taken to the SMIMER, a hospital run by the city civic body, four to Sanjeevani Hospital, and the other two to other floors of the Ayush Hospital, Mr Pareek said.

The whereabouts of the remaining five patients who were rescued by the hospital staff, have to find out, he said.

About fifteen fire personnel were rushed to the hospital after the fire was reported at around 11.40 pm, and the fire was brought under control within half an hour with the help of two tenders, Mr Pareek said.