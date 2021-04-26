Good news: EU will let Vaccinated Americans Visit this Summer.

A top European Union official confirmed on Sunday that Americans who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 should be able to travel to Europe by summer, easing existing travel restrictions.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen conveyed The New York Times that the union’s 27 members would accept, unconditionally, all those who are vaccinated with vaccines that are approved” by the European Medicines Agency. The agency has approved the three vaccines used in the United States.This will enable free movement and travel to the European Union.IT is not confirm that when travel could resume. The EU largely shut down nonessential travel more than a year ago.

European Union countries agreed this month to launch COVID-19 travel passes that would permit people who have been vaccinated against the disease, recovered from an infection or have tested negative to travel more easily.

Daily coronavirus case numbers remain relatively flat in the US, though some states are seeing a rise, while vaccination rates remain high, with about 3 million people per day on average receiving a shot.As of Sunday, more than half of all American adults had received at least one vaccine dose, while 36% were fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Despite being one of the leading nations when it comes to vaccinations, the US could struggle to reach herd immunity, depending on the pace of re-openings and coronavirus variants.Vaccine hesitancy is another obstacle and could make it difficult for the US to keep up its current rate of vaccinations.