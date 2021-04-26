Indian and French navies kicked off a three-day mega war game in Arabian Sea.

On Sunday, the Indian and French navies launched a three-day mega war game in the Arabian Sea amid growing concern over China’s growing maritime presence in the Indian Ocean region.The French Navy deployed its nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle and its entire carrier strike group in the exercise, testifying to the seriousness of the exercise.

The French Embassy conveyed that the 19th edition of Exercise Varuna underscored the common interests and commitment of the two countries in promoting maritime security in the Indo-Pacific and testified to the vitality of the bilateral strategic partnership.The joint exercise includes various exercises across the spectrum of maritime operations, with the aim of fostering interoperability and mutual learning between the two navies and strengthening their capacity for joint action in a strategic area.

The French naval assets for the exercise included the multi-mission frigate Provence, the air defense destroyer Chevalier Paul and the command and supply ship Var.The Charles de Gaulle with a displacement of 42,500 tonnes (four times the weight of the Eiffel Tower), carries a crew of 1,200, 15.4% of whom are women, and an air wing made up of 20 Rafale marine jets, two E- 2C Hawkeye plane and several helicopters.

Its 75-meter bridge with catapult launch allows Rafale marine jets to be launched in less than three seconds every 30 seconds.Indian Navy spokesman Commander Vivek Madhwal expressed that the two Marines will strive to improve and hone their combat skills to demonstrate their ability as an integrated force to promote peace, security and stability in the maritime domain.