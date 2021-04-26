Security forces arrested two Hizbul Mujahideen militants

Security forces had arrested two top militants affiliated with the Pakistan based militant organization – Hizbul Mujahideen – from Jammu and Kashmir. The terrorists were arrested from Boniyar in n Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir. The arrested militants were identified as Liyaqat Ahmad Kakroo, a resident of Nambla Uri, and Akhtar Ahmad Mir, a resident of Barmnate Boniyar.
A joint team of Indian Army and jammu and Kashmir police conducted a search operation in the area after getting specific input about the presence of militants. The security forces had also recovered two grenades incriminating material from them.
The police has registered a case under UAPA against them. Further investigation is in progress. The police informed that the arrested were involved in trading, smuggling and arranging of arms and ammunition for the Hizbul.
