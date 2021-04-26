State government allows home delivery of liquor, free Covid-19 vaccine

A state government has decided to provide free Covid-19 vaccines to people aged below 45 years. The state government has also decided to allow the home delivery of liquor in the state. Karnataka state government has announced this. This was announced by Karnataka Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa after the cabinet meeting.

“With both governments taking up vaccination drives, there will be free vaccination across the state in government hospitals. We are allowing home delivery of liquor in the state,” said B. S. Yediyurappa.

People above the age of 18 years and below 45 years will be vaccinated free of cost at government hospitals across the state. The Union government will bear the cost of vaccination of those above 45 years in the state.

The state government has imposed a lockdown in the state as the number of coronavirus cases has surged in the state. The two-week lockdown will begin from Tuesday 9 p.m. and will end on May 10. Only essential items like milk and groceries will be available for four hours in the day from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. during the lockdown period.

The state government has also banned inter and intra-state public transportation. Only t goods transportation will be allowed during the lockdown period.