State government imposes night curfew and weekend lockdown

A state in India has imposed stricter restrictions in the state to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection. Punjab state government has announced fresh stricter guidelines to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

The state government has imposed weekend lockdown and night curfew. The night curfew will be from 6pm to 5 am. The weekend lockdown will, be from 6 pm in Friday to 5 am in Monday.

Punjab government has also ordered the closure of shops by 5 pm . Presently, the curfew restrictions remain in place from 8 pm to 5 am daily.

“Due to continuous and rapid rise of Covid-19 cases in Punjab, the cabinet today has decided to impose daily lockdown from 6 PM to 5 AM and weekend lockdown from Friday 6 PM to Monday 5 AM. Urge you all to stay at home and step out only if absolutely necessary. Seek your full cooperation,” Chief Minister Amarinder Singh tweeted.