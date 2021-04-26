State government orders to shut bars and beverages outlets

Kerala state government has decided to impose more stricter restrictions to contain the spread of coronavirus infection. Kerala is one among the state in the country which reports most number of coronavirus cases. The Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has announced the new restrictions.

As per the new order, all cinema halls, malls, gyms, clubs, sports complexes, swimming pools, entertainment parks, beverages outlets and bars will remain shut in the state until further orders. The new order will come into effect from April 27.

As per the new order issued by the state government, all shops and restaurants will have be closed by 7.30 pm, but home deliveries can continue till 9 pm. Religious places will remain open. However, no more than 50 people must be present at any given time inside the premises of religious places. Marriages will have to be completed within 2 hours with not more than 50 guests. Only 20 people will be allowed at funerals.

The state government also announced that only officials and party representatives will be allowed on counting stations on May 2. They must also produce a final vaccination certificate of two doses or a negative RTPCR test report obtained within 72 hours.