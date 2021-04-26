UAE to witness a celestial event on Tuesday

UAE will witness a celestial event on Tuesday, 27 April. Residents of UAE can watch the ‘g Pink Moon, or Super Moon’ on Tuesday. NASA has informed this. The Super Moon will appear opposite the Sun at 11.32pm EDT on Monday (7.32am Tuesday, UAE time). It will appear full for three days.

A Super Moon is a special phenomenon that happens when the full moon coincides with the day the moon is at its closest distance from the Earth, making it appear larger than ever. Last year it appeared on April 7.

Also Read: Another country suspends travel from India

The full Pink Moon can be seen with naked eyes around the world. Pink Moon is 7 per cent bigger and 15 per cent brighter than the Full Moon.

The celestial event was named after the American Indian moon names for the months of the year. The moon was so named after the herb moss pink, which is also known as creeping phlox, moss phlox, or mountain phlox. The plant native to the eastern United States is one of the earliest indicators of Spring.