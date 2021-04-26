“Wear mask even inside your home”; says govt amid COVID-19 surge

Central government on Monday asked people to start wearing masks even inside their homes as India continues to register a record number of COVID-19 cases and fatalities. And also asked the people not to step out of their homes unnecessarily. “In this COVID-19 situation, please don’t go out unnecessarily and even within the family wear a mask. It is very important to wear a mask. Do not invite people into your home. We cannot let the pace of COVID19 vaccination decline in the face of the emerging situation. In fact, vaccination should be escalated,” Dr. VK Paul, Member (Health), Niti Aayog, said.

“If there is Covid-19 positive case in the family, it is very important that the person wears a mask even indoors because the virus can spread to others in the home. I would rather go on to say that the time has come that we start wearing masks at home even otherwise,” he added. “The person who is infected must wear it, but even others must do it when sitting with other family members at home. The infected person should be isolated in a separate room,” Dr. Paul said.