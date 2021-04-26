WHO has promised to provide all possible assistance to India, including oxygen

Geneva: The World Health Organization (WHO) says the situation in India is going worse over the spread of Covid. The head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Gabrias, said that all possible assistance, including oxygen, would be delivered to India. We will do our best and deliver vital medical equipment in a timely manner. Tedros said they will send thousands of oxygen concentrators and components needed for the lab.

“WHO is doing everything we can, providing critical equipment and supplies, including thousands of oxygen concentrators, prefabricated mobile field hospitals, and laboratory supplies,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters in Geneva during a media briefing. Several nations, including the United States, the United Kingdom, and Germany, have offered support as India’s under-funded healthcare system struggles to cope with the increasing demand for medical oxygen and hospital beds.