2094 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the latest Covid-19 situation in UAE. 2094 new coronavirus cases along with 1900 new recoveries and 5 new deaths were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours. The Ministry has also conducted 185,007 additional Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours. Till now more than 43.2 million Covid-19 tests were conducted in UAE.

Till now 514,591 people were infected with the coronavirus infection in UAE. in this 495,589 people were recovered. The death toll is at 1578. At present there are 17,424 active cases in UAE.

Meanwhile, the authorities in Ras Al Khaimah have announced an extension of Covid safety rules that were first announced earlier this year. The rules include reduced capacity at public places and limits on social gatherings.