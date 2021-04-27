Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh quits social media for a while

Popular Bollywood actor Fatima Sana Shaikh, took a break from social media. She announced her plan for taking a break in her Instagram story on Monday afternoon. She left it for some personal reasons, which is not revealed yet. It was not the first time she is taking a break, also did back in 2019. By announcing she also asked her fans to stay safe during this pandemic. She wrote, “Taking a break from social media. Stay safe guys.”. According to Filmi Beat, Fatima perceived that a person spent much time on the internet on social media and was disturbed by the increasing addiction of the internet and needed detox from it. Fatima spent her time reading books and treated herself with the different genres of fictional writings, instead of social media.

The actor has recently seen in the Netflix anthology Ajeeb Dastaans. She tested positive for coronavirus last month and recovered recently. She began preparing for Ajeeb Dastaans promotions after she recovered from COVID-19 earlier this month. She shared several pictures of herself from the promotion diaries.

Fatima Sana Shaikh is a popular Bollywood star who rose to popularity with her movie Dangal co-starring Aamir Khan. Fatima Sana Shaikh is also known for her performance in Anurag Basu’s Ludo, which was released on Netflix earlier this year. She has also starred in films like Tahaan, Bittoo Boss, Akaash Vani and TV shows such as Best Of Luck Nikki, Ladies Special, and Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo.