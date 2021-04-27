Actor Mithun Chakraborty denies the rumours of testing COVID-19 positive

In the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, there came some reports declaring that Mithun Chakraborty had tested positive for Covid-19. But, the actor and his son Mimoh Chakraborty cleared the rumour.

As Mithun has been busy with his political campaigns in West Bengal lately, convinced fans that he was fine and enjoying a break. Mimoh too announced a statement regarding that Mithun is sound and hearty.

On Tuesday, Filmfare tweeted Mithun’s comment which read, “After an extensive campaigning for more than a month, I am enjoying my holiday with my favourite food Beuli Dal and Aloo Posto.” Mimoh issued a statement to SpotboyE and said, “He is absolutely hale and hearty by the grace of God and the love and blessings of his fans. He continues to inspire me every day to work extremely hard and stay positive at all times. Not the COVID positive I must say. We have to take all the SOPs very seriously and follow as directed. This is a war we can’t lose to this pandemic.”

India has reported record numbers over the past few weeks. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday announced that India registered 3,23,144 new cases in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Delhi, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, and Gujarat have contributed 71.68% to the daily count.

In recent weeks, several Bollywood stars have tested positive for coronavirus. Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Akshay Kumar were a few stars who got the virus. Several Bollywood stars have dedicated their social media accounts to increase support. This includes Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, and Sonam Kapoor.