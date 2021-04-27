Banks will remain shut for 12 days in May: Check the dates

As per the the holiday calendar list issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the banks in the country will be remain shut in 12 days in May. The banks in the country will remain closed in May in several days due to state holidays, regional festivals and many more. But the banking activities in different states may vary from each other.

Check out the list and important dates when banks will be closed in May:

Maharashtra Din/May Day (Labour Day): May 1

Jumat-ul-Vida: May 7

Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr) (Shawal-1): May 13

Bhagvan Shree Parshuram Jayanti/Ramjan-Eid (Eid-UI-Fitra)/Basava Jayanti/Akshaya Tritiya: May 14

Buddha Pournima: May 26`

Apart from the above bank holidays, the second and fourth Saturdays of the month are falling on 8 and 22 May. There will be no work in banks on this day. Also, there are Sunday holidays on 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30 May.

Holidays of the mentioned days will be observed in various regions according to the state declared holidays, however for the gazetted holidays, banks will be closed all over the country.