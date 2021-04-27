Coronavirus Updates : One more European country came in support with 700 oxygen concentrators.

Ireland on Tuesday joined a growing list of countries helping India tide over the coronavirus crisis as it announced sending 700 oxygen concentrators and other medical supplies to the country. The Irish embassy said the oxygen concentrators are expected to reach India by Wednesday morning.

Irish ambassador Brendan Ward said Ireland is in close contact with the Indian government and that it is looking at more assistance to India in dealing with the pandemic.

“The situation in India is being followed closely in Ireland where there is now a large Indian community. Indian medical professionals are very important to our health system,” he said.

We are pleased to be able to offer these oxygen concentrators now. We are in close contact with the Indian government and we are looking at what further assistance we could offer such as ventilators and other equipment,” the envoy said.

India is reeling under a devastating wave of coronavirus infections and hospitals across the country are facing acute shortage of beds, medical oxygen and other supplies due to rising COVID-19 cases.