Covid-19: Karnataka, Bengaluru records the highest spike of coronavirus, 30,000 cases

Karnataka today recorded over 31,000 cases of coronavirus with 180 deaths as the deadly second wave of the virus sweeps through the country. The state’s positivity rate now reaches 18.71 per cent, official data showed.

State capital Bengaluru recorded its highest-ever single-day jump in Covid cases with over 17,550 fresh infections and 97 deaths.

The state’s total active cases have reached up to a score of the three lakh mark with Bengaluru alone accounting for over 2.06 lakh active cases.

On Monday, Karnataka announced a two-week lockdown in the state starting today amid a troubling wave in cases.

All necessary services have been allowed to operate between 6 am and 10 am. But, public transport has not been allowed. Only construction, manufacturing and agricultural sectors will be allowed to function during the lockdown period.

As per the government statement, flights and trains that have been already programmed will be allowed. Metro services will remain shut during the period. Taxis and autorickshaws will also not be allowed besides those hired in cases of emergencies. Hotels and restaurants will be closed but home deliveries will be allowed.

The unprecedented surge in coronavirus cases in current weeks have seen social media being overwhelmed with stories of sad and helpless people trying to find oxygen or a hospital bed for their infected friends and family.

The need for oxygen skyrocketed across the country with more and more patients complaining of breathlessness in this disastrous second wave. The railways have been running “Oxygen Express” trains to mitigate the acute shortage of life-saving gas.

India recorded over three lakh cases of coronavirus for the sixth progressive day today. Numerous nations, including the US and UK, have vowed support as the country fights with a severe shortage in supply of oxygen and essential medicines.